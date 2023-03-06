It's not over yet.
It's Monday. March 6, and today's Extreme fire danger caught the residents of the Central Ranges a bit by surprise, as did the closure of 34 schools across the region.
Read more:
With temperatures predicted to remain high, the Extreme warning has been continued until at least Tuesday, March 7, although there is no total fire ban as yet.
East of the Blue Mountains, temperatures have been the highest for some years, with Penrith, Richmond and Liverpool reaching 38 degrees.
The heat wave hitting the eastern part of NSW is cause by weather conditions blocking the winds from the sea that usually bring temperatures down at this time of the year.
While some people are saying on social media that temperatures in the Central Ranges are nothing unusual, what is unusual is the amount of fuel lying around as a result of some wet weather followed by hot days to dry the grass out, and as the RFS never tire of telling us, grass fires move three times as fast as forest fires.
There hasn't been an announcement yet about school continued closures, but it would be wise to plan for the current conditions to continue.
