Wednesday, March 1 was a lovely day for golf - except for being blown over by the high winds on the 2 holes near the dam.
It was Monthly Medal Day, kindly sponsored by Bowyer & Livermore, which entails playing Stroke, Stableford and Putting competitions. The winner of the Monthly Medal was Joan Graham with a nice round of 71, with Glennie McGrath 2nd with 73 and 3rd place, with 74, was a 3 way countback which Stella McGrath won from Elizabeth Pollock and Robyn Stapleton. The Putting was again a tie between Joan Graham and Katie Graham with 31 putts.
Wednesday, 15th will be an 18 hole Stableford event and is also Cancer Fund Raising Day, so don't forget to wear pink.
On 22nd we will be playing a Stroke event and also the Mabel Mackenzie Brooch. To round out the month the 29th is an 18 hole Golf N.S.W. Two Person Ambrose event.
The new social 9 hole Stableford event commenced last Friday, 2nd March and was a great success. Anyone wishing to join in can do so each Friday at 10.00 a.m. at the Clubhouse. It will only cost $5.00 for members and $10.00 for non members. Elizabeth Pollock was the winner with 20 Stableford points.
It has been another good week for golf in Oberon. On Wednesday March 1 we had a visit from Joe Khan who writes course reviews and ratings for Golf Digest. The club captain Andrew and President Barry guided Joe around the course as we played in spectacular conditions early in the morning. Congratulations must go to our Kortum Shield Pennants team who have just won the final of this year's pennants competition. They had a 3-nil win over Lithgow at Leura. This was a great effort to back up their win from last year.
Thursday golf was well attended along with the super six teams playing after 4 PM. There were seventeen playerss in the twelve-hole social handicap comp, Alan Cairney had a good win with a round of 28 points, and Mark Voytilla was the runner-up with 27 points. Balls went to Eric Whalan, Sean Mooney, Peter Griffiths, Ken Maddison, and Ben Turner,
Great golfing conditions on Saturday March 4, attracted a strong field of 45 golfers to play the monthly medal and putting competition.
There were some very good scores and some excellent putting results, 24 putts helps to give a good round of golf and there were three players with just 24 putts.
Peter Hutchinson was the A grade Medal winner with a fine round of 78/66, and Marty Hotham was close on his tail with a good round of 76/67 to be runner-up. David Zhou was in good touch in B grade to win the medal round with a good score of 86/66. Luke Christie-Johnston was the runner-up with a fine round of 86/69. There were four ladies playing and enjoying the male company. Irene Bishop excelled and her round of 99/67 gave her a win, Shannon Foley wasn't far behind with a round of 90/68.
Nearest the pin on the 1st hole was Kim Rawlings, Peter Hutchinson was closest on the 7th hole Ian Fowler hit a nice ball into the 9th and Dennis O'Connell saved his best for the 17th hole. Hamish Anderson won the A-grade scratch ball with a good round of 73 and Luke Christie Johnston won the B-grade scratch ball with his round of 86.
Balls went to Hamish Anderson, Alan Cairney, Darren Gordon, Anthony Miller, Laurie Murphy, and Luke Christie-Johnston. Golf next Saturday will be a Stableford competition.
On Monday March 13 Oberon will host the 28th Pro-Am proudly sponsored by Chris McEwen for Stonehedge and supported by Bowyer & Livermore. The event is run by Graham Lawrence and supported by the PGA. This year we have very good entries from the PGA professionals and we are looking forward to good support from our local golfers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.