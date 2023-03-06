It has been another good week for golf in Oberon. On Wednesday March 1 we had a visit from Joe Khan who writes course reviews and ratings for Golf Digest. The club captain Andrew and President Barry guided Joe around the course as we played in spectacular conditions early in the morning. Congratulations must go to our Kortum Shield Pennants team who have just won the final of this year's pennants competition. They had a 3-nil win over Lithgow at Leura. This was a great effort to back up their win from last year.