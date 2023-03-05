Several local schools are closed as the region braces for a day of extreme fire danger conditions.
Several schools in the Oberon area are closed, including Oberon High School.
"To ensure the safety of students and staff, a decision has been made that our school will not be operating on Monday 6th March 2023. There will be no staff on site during the day," Oberon High School said in a statement on their social media pages.
"Please ensure that you put supervision arrangements in place for your child. We recommend that if possible, they learn from home by accessing online materials. We anticipate that the school will recommence operations on Tuesday 7th March 2023, unless other advice is issued."
Other closed schools in the region are:
School's will provide updates after 4pm if there are any operation changes for Tuesday, March 7.
