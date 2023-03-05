Oberon Review

An extreme fire danger warning has closed some of Oberon's schools

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated March 6 2023 - 10:43am, first published 9:44am
Several local schools are closed as the region braces for a day of extreme fire danger conditions.

PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

