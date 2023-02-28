It is a year since the devastating floods that raged through the Northern Rivers region of NSW. A well-known ex-Oberon resident of many years, Jeff Harris (son of Rosemary and Ian Harris) is pictured here in his new Gallery at Lismore.
The Gallery, which was destroyed in the flood, has now re-opened at a different site and is displaying portraits of "The Tinny Army", the heroes who rescued others in their little boats during the floods.
Jeff moved up to Lismore seven years ago to make a new life nearer to their family together with his wife Janice, who grew up in Oberon and was a nurse at the hospital for 22 years.
Since living up north they have experienced three floods, however the 2022 flood was the worst, with the town still pretty much non-functional and many residents still without their homes a year later.
On one day, Jeff and his son-in-law Vinnie took their tinny to see what they could do and basically put their own lives in danger to miraculously save more than 40 people and lots of pets. They had to watch helplessly as stock animals and fauna swam next to their boat, many destined to drown in the raging waters. Well done Jeff and Vinnie for your selfless and courageous efforts.
Oberon is lucky with floods, situated as it is on the top of hills, but the town's people have always been ready to help where help is needed. Jeff and Janice Harris haven't lost this spirit just because they moved to another town.
