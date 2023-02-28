Oberon Review

The floods in Lismore might be a year ago, but those who worked hard to save others have not been forgotten

By Peter Bowditch
Updated February 28 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:24pm
Jeff Harris with a sample of the gallery's exhibits. Photo supplied

It is a year since the devastating floods that raged through the Northern Rivers region of NSW. A well-known ex-Oberon resident of many years, Jeff Harris (son of Rosemary and Ian Harris) is pictured here in his new Gallery at Lismore.

