Fire permits will be issued again in Bathurst area, NSW RFS says

THE start of autumn will coincide with the resumption of fire permits being issued in the Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon local government areas.
The NSW Rural Service announced in late January that it was suspending fire permits in the three local government areas until further notice "due to the predicted weather conditions and the abundance of rapidly curing grass fuels which have created a situation whereby a fire within the Chifley/Lithgow area has the potential to become an emergency incident".
In an update on Tuesday (February 28), the NSW RFS said the decision had been made that permits would again be issued through the Bathurst, Oberon and Lithgow local government areas from Wednesday, March 1.
The RFS said the decision was taken "following consideration of the predicted weather conditions, fuel loads and the impact of permit suspension on the activity of residents and landholders".
The RFS says the permits will only be issued with the following conditions as standard (in addition to the usual permit conditions):
Temperatures are forecast to remain in the high 20s for Bathurst for the first few days of autumn, though minimums will be cool at around 11 or 12 degrees.
