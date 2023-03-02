Hola! (Hello) Mi nombre es 3/4W. (Our name is 3/4W.)
This term, Oberon Public School are learning about Colombian culture and the Spanish language from our tutor Diana.
Every Friday we get to learn new words and phrases, and practise having conversations in Spanish with our friends.
Ciao!! (Goodbye)
We celebrated Shrove Tuesday with a delicious pancake breakfast. After lunch, Fr Reynold led a prayerful service to prepare the ashes for our Ash Wednesday Mass. Shrove Tuesday certainly signifies the importance of the Season of Lent.
On Ash Wednesday we celebrated the beginning of Lent with a mass beautifully coordinated by Mrs Hayden, Mr Meyers and Year 4
What a fantastic four weeks we have had in Year One! It has been so nice getting to know each and every student in our class. We have been very busy studying different books such as The Gruffalo, Mad Magpie and Where the Wild Things Are. We have even learnt some new facts about magpies.
Students in Year One have really enjoyed the new content that is being taught for English and Mathematics. It includes a lot of drawing and hands-on activities which are perfect for little learners! We are also learning about living things in Science and the art elements in Visual Arts.
Oberon High School students are now in Week 6 and our Year 7 students have made an exceptional transition into secondary school. They are eager to learn, become part of our school community and happy to experience new adventures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.