The 2023 Oberon Rodeo at the Oberon Showground was another outstanding success. With an estimated crowd of about 3,000 and with all the action happening in the single arena it was impossible not to feel the excitement of the crowd. Events started at 8am for some junior categories and there were reports of the evening's live entertainment going on beyond midnight, so it was a very long day for some people.
The officials and organisers have to be congratulated for the quality of the entire event, without any problems during the day that were visible to anyone else. Competitors must be congratulated as well because dust and heat can make life uncomfortable, but that's what rodeo is all about.
Stalls selling food and clothing were busy all day, with the very warm weather probably increasing sales of hats and certainly helping beer sales.
There's not much that can be said about a rodeo except that there were a lot of rodeo events, so the pictures will have to do the talking.
