A record crowd came for the 2023 Oberon Rodeo

By Peter Bowditch
Updated March 3 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:00am
The 2023 Oberon Rodeo at the Oberon Showground was another outstanding success. With an estimated crowd of about 3,000 and with all the action happening in the single arena it was impossible not to feel the excitement of the crowd. Events started at 8am for some junior categories and there were reports of the evening's live entertainment going on beyond midnight, so it was a very long day for some people.

