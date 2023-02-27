WHAT was once a convent lived in by nuns in the 1800s, has now been repurposed into a tranquil space for small events and an Airbnb.
Stephanie Robinson has always loved the O'Connell Convent. Every time she would drive past, endless ideas of how the property could be used would run through her head.
About six months ago, Ms Robinson was able to purchase the property and make her dreams a reality.
And after some tender love and care, it is now a beautiful space people can hire out to stay in or host an event.
"I've loved it forever. So at the moment it's being used as an Airbnb, but also for workshops," Ms Robinson said.
"It's a really beautiful, peaceful spot. So we've actually had a few workshops out here and some wellness retreats and that sort of stuff. So it's going to be used for all sorts of things like that.
"We're going to do some more restoration work and make it really part of the village again."
While The Convent at O'Connell has only been open for bookings for less than two months, Ms Robinson said she is humbled by the response it has received.
From people making the trip from Sydney to get away from the city lights, to locals looking for the perfect place for their wedding day, the property ticks numerous boxes.
Ms Robinson said she would also love to host events where they can teach people about the history of the property and O'Connell as well.
"It's got the old graveyard at the back and they go back to early 1800s, so one of the things we'd love to do eventually is have some murder mystery dinner parties here," she said.
"I guess tell the story of the history of the area but do it around a murder mystery dinner party."
Read more:
From and outdoor garden ceremony, to a marquee, or the garage that's being turned into a multi-purpose space, there plenty of options.
The convent also has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and living space, making it perfect to accommodate a bridal party.
"Even if people want to get married at Mayfield Gardens, or another venue, here would be perfect place for the bridal party to get ready and even stay on the wedding night," Ms Robinson said.
Located around 20 minutes from the centre of Bathurst, and a similar distance to Oberon, it's a very central venue for people looking to have a break and explore parts of the Central West.
Whether it's a romantic getaway, or a workplace retreat, Ms Robinson hopes The Convent at O'Connell brings as much peace to the people who visit as it does to her.
"It's a beautiful space," she said.
"It's got four bedrooms, so it can sleep about eight people. We have a glamping tent so if there was larger family we can set up as well.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.