Oberon Review

Oberon RSL Sub Branch wants to help Turkey after devastating earthquake

JW
By Julia Wythes
February 27 2023 - 2:30pm
Oberon RSL Sub Branch president Bill Wilcox, Oberon RSL Club president Allen Williams, and sub branch secretary Neville Stapleton.

ON the lawn of the Oberon RSL Sub Branch, the words of former Turkish president Mustafa Kemal Ataturk greet passers-by.

