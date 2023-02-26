On Thursday, February 23, Oberon RSL Women's Bowling Club hosted Defence Community Dogs (DCD) for a demonstration of how well trained dogs can be.
The Oberon RSL Women's Bowling Club chooses a charity each year to support, so as well as seeing a display of very well trained dogs in action, a cheque for $2,000 was presented to DCD to support the good work they do.
"We choose a different charity each year, but we couldn't think of a worthier recipient than Defence Community Dogs in Bathurst. What they do is amazing," said club President Robin Williams.
To quote DCD "Defence Community Dogs provides highly trained Assistance Dogs to Australian Defence Force Veterans. Trained in specific tasks to support mood, depressive and anxiety disorders including Post Traumatic Stress."
The dogs are all trained by inmates of correctional centres, who live with a dog for a year of training. Trainer Tom was there with Micky, his latest trainee.
"Micky is almost at the end of his training and will be going to his new owner in a couple of weeks. I'll miss him, of course, but I'll be getting a new dog shortly to start all over again," Tom said.
"The scheme is great for everyone involved - the dogs get good homes to go to, the veterans who get to keep the dogs get a companion who will look after them, and we trainers get something useful to do while we serve out our time."
All the dogs are rescued Labradors.
"We could train any dog to do what these dogs do," Alison from Defence Community Dogs said.
"Because people associate the breed with guide dogs and other assistance animals, there is rarely any problem getting the dogs into public transport or taxis. Other breeds could cause confusion or the need to go through the process of producing documentation."
The dogs are trained to react to tics and actions that could signify stress or anxiety, such as hand wringing or excessive foot tapping. When the dogs see this they react to calm the handler by gently putting a paw on the relevant part of the handler's body. As these tics are often involuntary, the action by the dog warns the handler that something is wrong.
More information about Defence Community Dogs can be found here, and any ladies who might like a friendly game of lawn bowls can contact the Club through their Facebook page.
This is not the first time the dogs have visited Oberon.
