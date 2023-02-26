Oberon Review

Oberon women bowlers meet and support some well trained dogs

PB
By Peter Bowditch
February 27 2023
Club President Robin Williams presents a cheque for $2000 to a representative of Defence Community Dogs. A representative of the dogs approves. Photo Peter Bowditch

On Thursday, February 23, Oberon RSL Women's Bowling Club hosted Defence Community Dogs (DCD) for a demonstration of how well trained dogs can be.

