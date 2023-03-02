Oberon has a spectacular golf course which is well used for weekly competitions as well as casual play.
This week the play was spectacular as well, with Sean Mooney getting a hole in one.
Plenty of sunshine and warmth for our golfers this week. The Thursday field was back a little, with only 16 golfers. Phil Cummings took advantage of the depleted field to win with 30 points. David Zhou was the runner-up. Nobody thought to put nearest the pin out. Balls went to Tim Arnison, B Spring, Peter Ryan, Irene Bishop, Peter Griffiths and Laurie Murphy.
Saturday attracted a good field of 43 golfers playing a Stableford event. Laurie Murphy had a good round to win A grade with 38 points. Eric Whalan wasn't far behind with 37 points. Steve Ellery was on song and his round of 39 points gave him a win in B grade. Kevin Hally who has just returned after some serious ankle surgery had a good round for 38 points to be the runner-up.
The highlight of the day was a hole-in-one on the seventh hole by Sean Mooney. Congratulations to Sean on reaching a lifetime dream. For all those envious golfers just remember that Sean had a lesson the day before.
Nearest the pin on the 1st hole was Kevin Hally, on the 7th hole was Rob McGrath, on the 8th hole it was Hamish Anderson and of course who can get closer on the 17th than Sean with his hole-in-one?
Balls went to Chris Kalos, Gareth Samuel, Dennis O'Connell, Kevin McGrath, Anthony McGrath, Garry Willis and Neil Whalan.
The Oberon Pro-Am will be played on Monday the March 13 and there is a sheet in the clubhouse to put your name down if you wish to play. Ladies are welcome to participate as there will be young ladies in the Pro ranks competing.
Golf next week will be a Stroke event, playing for the monthly medal and putting competition.
Wednesday, February 22 saw 6 ladies brave the sometimes wet and windy, and partially soggy, conditions to play a Par round.
The winner on the day was Glennie McGrath with a -1 with Joan Graham 2nd on -2 and Stella McGrath winning on a countback from Marjorie Webb on -3.
On March 8 we will be playing a 4 Ball Best Ball event and will be drawing for partners. March 15 will be our Annual Cancer Fund Raising Day and the ladies are asked to wear pink on the day. This will be an 18 hole Stableford event. The 22nd will be an 18 hole Stroke event and we also will be playing for the Mabel Mackenzie Brooch.
Belatedly, Sue Webb should be congratulated on winning the Monthly Medal winners playoff.
At the Annual General Meeting held recently, the following members were elected:
These 5 ladies will also comprise the Match Committee.
Photo: Glennie McGrath winner of the Par Competition on 22nd February.
