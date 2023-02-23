What Does it Mean to Have a "White Label" Provider?

White labelling involves the process of outsourcing the production of products, or the delivery of services, to an external third-party provider. Picture Shutterstock

When it comes to the concept of white labelling, it is not always clear what this means. How, then, to define white labelling? In simple terms, white labelling involves the process of outsourcing the production of products, or the delivery of services, to an external third-party provider. The goods or services are then rebranded and resold under your own business's brand.



As the product or service in question is delivered by an unnamed and technically invisible third-party provider, along with a blank label that is ready and waiting to be rebranded, it makes perfect sense that this process is termed "white label".

But what, then, is a white-label provider? Perhaps more importantly, what type of services can they provide? To be fair, almost any product or service can be outsourced and white-labelled.



Fast Moving Consumer Goods such as consumable and perishable food and beverage items, for example, can be produced en masse by a third-party wholesale distributor and rebranded under a household name or brand.



Alternatively, many businesses turn to white labelling by outsourcing specific client services to external agencies. The benefits of white labelling agency services are abundant. Following this process allows a company or business to develop a full portfolio of client services, even when they cannot execute these deliverables in-house.



While white-label agency services can vary in scope, they often tend to be in the form of specialised areas such as graphic design, social media management, or other areas of digital marketing - such as SEO.

White label providers: Agency services

White Label SEO services

SEO, or Search Engine Optimisation, is an increasingly competitive field. With SEO specialists essentially monopolising the internet, if an agency is wanting to deliver this service to their clients, white labelling is an excellent idea. This will ensure that the SEO work is left up to the experts, and is executed accurately, correctly, and effectively.



Of course, there are many elements to effective SEO. These can include SEO link-building services, SEO copywriting, or even, optimising a website using technical SEO. A white-label link-building agency, for instance, will be an expert in the field of creating backlinks - the process of embedding a client's website link within the text of third-party websites.

The end goal is to entice online users to click on the embedded link, thereby directing organic traffic to the client's site. Link-building experts will also have access to a multitude of resources, as well as several online contacts that will allow them to post outreach guest posts within the pages of their websites.



Guest posts, or outreach articles, are a form of SEO copy that is purposely written to embed a backlink within the body of the text. Importantly, engaging the services of an agency that specialises in this area will allow digital marketing agencies that may not be as SEO-savvy to still offer this service to their clients.

White label social media management

Similarly, social media management services can also be white-labelled. It is important to note that while many digital agencies are specialists in certain areas of digital marketing, we cannot all be experts in everything! This is where white labelling comes in.



To white-label social media management services, a business can outsource these particular deliverables to an external social media expert, and then resell them to their clients under their company's brand. Importantly, white-label services - including social media management - are usually sold at a reduced, wholesale rate.



This then allows the reseller to still make a viable profit when rebranding and reselling the white-labelled services to their clients.

White label graphic design

If an agency does not have the in-house resources required to produce or deliver graphic design services, it may choose to white-label these services also. Admittedly, the graphic design industry is extremely saturated, with good quality graphic design work being readily accessible and easily within the reach of any prospective client.



To remain competitive then, it is important for an agency that is not able to service a graphic design inquiry themselves, to outsource these services to an expert. The graphic design work can then be rebranded and resold to the client under the business's brand umbrella - naturally, at a profit.

White labelling is a service that is growing in popularity. And with it, the increasing rate of white-label service providers! Admittedly, as paying clients, we are likely to be none the wiser, as it is rare for a client to ever be abreast of the white labelling process in action. Indeed, the purpose of white labelling is to ensure that service delivery is both seamless and, essentially, invisible - so that clients are not aware that white labelling is even happening!