A four year-old girl has been left horrified after finding the dead bodies of kangaroos that fell victim to an illegal shooting near Oberon.
After a walk with her mother Lauren Kay Anlezark on Saturday, February 19, the duo found a "badly injured" joey laying on a road followed by three female kangaroos that had been shot and dumped in a creek that runs near their family farm at Charlton.
"My daughter was absolutely distraught and wanted to go home as soon as we could," Ms Anlezark said.
"I dragged them [kangaroos] out of the river because it is a health hazard not only for people swimming or drinking out of the river but also the animals that live in there."
The kangaroos were shot about 200 metres from Ms Anlezark's house.
"I fear for mine and my kids safety, my poor daughter is emotionally wrecked from what we saw," she said.
She said a trail of beer cans and other rubbish had also been left behind.
"I'm constantly cleaning up the rubbish they [alleged hunters] leave along the creek," Ms Anzlezark said.
Sergeant Al John from Oberon Police Station said he wasn't "too impressed" with the shooting.
"I think this was an opportunistic shooting, where they just happened to come along and saw the kangaroos," he said.
"We used to have a big problem with illegal hunting, with at least one farmer losing a steer to someone shooting over his fence and other damage, but we've had it under control for the last few years.
"We worked with the Department of Primary Industries and other authorities to come down really hard, particularly on pig hunters, and now the word seems to be out that illegal shooting around Oberon won't be tolerated. I hope this was just a one-off, not the start of more trouble."
Residents are advised to contact the police if they see anybody acting suspiciously, particularly if any firearms are visible.
