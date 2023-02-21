During the Oberon Show, OPS students entered their vegetables into a number of exhibits. The school received six first, three second and one third prize awards. Mr Sellers and the students maintain our thriving vegetable garden throughout the year. Well done.
Together as a school we celebrated our Opening School Mass. Year 6 and SRC Members were inducted into their very special leadership roles and our new School Song was launched. A beautiful way to begin our year together!
Our annual swimming carnival was held on Monday, February 13.
A big congratulations to all students. Participation was at an all-time high and the encouragement the children showed each other was so great to witness. Thank you to the many family members that joined us today and took on roles to assist with the smooth running of the day. A big shout out to our wonderful staff and particularly Miss Meghan Booth for her coordination of a very successful day.
And finally the team at the Oberon Pool who worked hard to ensure the children had a safe and enjoyable day.
A fantastic time was had by all who attended our Meet & Greet Evening. The winners of our lucky door prizes were the Day, Hayden & Hine families. A special thank you to Seasonal Threads, Rosedale Gifts & Barker's Butchery for generously donating the prizes. We certainly look forward to meeting again during the year.
Kindergarten have been settling into their new big school very well over the last few weeks. Some of the things we have loved learning about during our Ready for Learning program are:
On Friday, February 10 Oberon High School held their annual swimming carnival. True House spirit was on display by all participants. Students and staff donned house colours for the day. Many students entered every event they could, contributing greatly to participation points for their House. The belly flop novelty event was a huge hit with over 30 participants. As always, the relays were a culmination of house rivalry, with lots of cheering and good sportsmanship all round. Tuglow won on the day.
