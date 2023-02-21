Oberon Review

Another full week for Oberon Public School, St Joseph's and Oberon High

PB
By Peter Bowditch
February 21 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Oberon Public School

During the Oberon Show, OPS students entered their vegetables into a number of exhibits. The school received six first, three second and one third prize awards. Mr Sellers and the students maintain our thriving vegetable garden throughout the year. Well done.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.