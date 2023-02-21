Not all sport has to be serious and professional, but that doesn't stop it being serious and still a lot of fun.
An example of this was the annual Fish River Cup match between teams from Tarana and O'Connell. This year's match was held on Saturday, February 18, at the Tarana Recreation Ground.
The coin toss was done by Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole, who said: "Competing for the Fish River Cup, it will be scorching day out on the field but a great day for the community with lots of friends and families on the side lines. Good luck to both sides, may the best village win."
The final score was O'Connell 126 in 17 overs, with Tarana left in an unwinnable position by scoring only 124 in 20 overs.
"It's all about having fun and getting together socially. Nobody remembers the score after a few weeks," Bruce Marmion from O'Connell said.
"Except for last year, when we lost by one run."
Oberon councillor and O'Connell resident Lauren Trembath emphasised the social aspect of the match.
"This is a great way to celebrate community," she said.
"Just look at the size of the crowd."
In a town with less than 200 residents the audience was certainly impressive, with several gazebos and a full car park.
Conditions on the day were hot and a bit dusty, but this just made the traditional drinks and prawns at the end of the day even more welcome. Celebrations continued at the Tarana Hotel, which was not unexpected as publican Byram Johnston was one of the umpires.
The next match at Tarana will be on Sunday, February 26, versing a team from Hampton, and the same community spirit and friendship will be on display.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.