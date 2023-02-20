It has been a busy couple of weeks on the golf course. Fine warm sunny weather suits our golfers and they have turned up in good numbers.
The Thursday afternoon social handicap attracted 18 players this week. Tim Arnison had a day to remember, his round for 33 points was exceptional and it gave him a win. Mick McKechnie was the runner-up with 31 points. Balls went to Bill Wilcox, Peter Griffiths, Ben Turner and Laurie Murphy.
The four-ball Par Championship was played over the last two Saturdays. Members were playing for the Jack Robinson Memorial Shield.
There were strong fields in both weeks with some very good scores each week. Some of the teams that scored well last week were unable to sustain the performance under pressure this week. However, the team of Adrian Poulten and Garry Willis were able to back their +10 from last week with another +10 to win the Championship. They were closely followed by the team of Matt Foran and Luke Christie-Johnston on +17.
The individual competition in A grade was won by Adrian Poulten with +7, and Darren Gordon was the runner-up with +4. Dave Zhou was the B-grade winner with +4 and Anthony McGrath was the runner-up with +3.
Nearest to the pin on the 1st and 17th holes was Alan Cairney, Alex Ribbons was just 60 cm from the pin on the 7th hole and Blake Miller was 70cm from the pin on the 9th hole.
Balls went to Alan Cairney, Phil Cummings, Blake Miller, Luke Christie-Johnston, Lenore Zamparini, and Blake Fitzpatrick.
A highlight of the day was an eagle on the 5th hole by Kim Rawlings.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Oberon Golf Club has had three teams in the Blue Mountains Pennants competition. All the teams have been performing well with the Masters' team squaring the match against Leura at Wentworth Falls. On Friday Henry Brind will be giving lessons at the golf club. If you happen to be interested there is a booking sheet in the Club House or you can phone Barry on 0448 099 801. There is a special session for juniors at 3:30 in the afternoon.
Oberon will host the 28th Associates' Pro-Am on Monday the 13th of March, bookings are available for this event now.
Wednesday February 15 was again a very nice day to play golf. Despite the predicted heatwave, the breeze off the dam kept things very comfortable.
The winner on the day was Marjorie Webb with a very nice 38 Stableford points, with 3 ladies following her on 35 points.
On March 1 we will be playing our Monthly Medal, kindly sponsored by Bowyer & Livermore, and it will also be the 2nd round of the Golf N.S.W. Medal. The March 8 match will be a 4 Ball Best Ball Stableford event with a draw for partners.
Elizabeth Pollock will be on the books for the month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.