Oberon Review

Oberon's golfers get out on the fairways in sunny conditions

By Barry Lang
Updated February 21 2023 - 9:08am, first published 9:00am
Oberon Men's Golf

It has been a busy couple of weeks on the golf course. Fine warm sunny weather suits our golfers and they have turned up in good numbers.

