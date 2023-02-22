Welcome to the 2023 Agile Arbor Tree Services Oberon Rodeo Advertising Feature

Don't miss the Agile Arbor Tree Services Oberon Rodeo. Photo by Scott Buttigieg

President's welcome

It is an honour and pleasure to welcome you all to the 2023 Agile Arbor Tree Services Oberon Rodeo this Saturday, February 25.

This year's rodeo will be bigger and better than ever with the addition of the Ray White Emms Mooney Invitational Mighty Match Up feature BBA bull ride and a fantastic line up of music artists.

We believe it will top previous years and provide endless amounts of entertainment for all.

As always, our local event would not be possible without the generous support from our sponsors, our committee is appreciative of you all.

Our competitors travel from all over the state and country to attend our event and most have been coming to our rodeo for many years which is a testament to the consistency and growth we have been working towards.

Our committee is a small but hard working and dedicated group who love the sport of rodeo and are excited for you all to come along and experience the day.

It is great to see young local competitors joining our committee, this ensures that our rodeo stays current and also embeds the sport within the community.

A big thank you goes out to our never tiring secretary Bree Rowlandson.

Without her continuous dedication to this event, it would not be one of the premier events in our town.

Our community has always been huge supporters of the Oberon Rodeo and I hope that everyone is looking forward to the thrill and exhilaration of the sport of rodeo.

Derelle Brien, president



Join in the action

There will be a full day of rodeo action for the whole family when Agile Arbor Tree Services Rodeo kicks off 8am at the Oberon Showground.

The main event is at 1pm with all the action of the first round of the Rod Brien Memorial Open Bull Ride and rodeo secretary Bree Rowlandson said to be sure not to miss it.

"The rodeo events will run through until approx 7pm depending on the number of competitor entries received," Bree said.

Competitor entries are still being taken at this stage but organisers are hoping to get good numbers.

"This year we have increased the prize money across all of our events and added some extra trophy buckles.

"We were fortunate last year to have a really great year and the committee wants to give some of that back to the competitors as they are a very crucial part of our event.

"Crowd numbers this year will likely top last year which was our biggest yet.

"Our committee is very grateful for the support of our community, sponsors and those that travel to attend the rodeo," Bree said.

The rodeo has once again been very well supported by regular sponsors, most who have been backing it since 2011.

"As many know it is impossible to put on these events for the community without our sponsors and the committee would like to send out a massive thank you to them all," said Bree.

There will be entertainment a bar, merchandise tent, kids activities and food vendors open all day as well as live music into the night at the official after party on the grounds.

The event is strictly no BYO alcohol.