It is an honour and pleasure to welcome you all to the 2023 Agile Arbor Tree Services Oberon Rodeo this Saturday, February 25.
This year's rodeo will be bigger and better than ever with the addition of the Ray White Emms Mooney Invitational Mighty Match Up feature BBA bull ride and a fantastic line up of music artists.
We believe it will top previous years and provide endless amounts of entertainment for all.
As always, our local event would not be possible without the generous support from our sponsors, our committee is appreciative of you all.
Our competitors travel from all over the state and country to attend our event and most have been coming to our rodeo for many years which is a testament to the consistency and growth we have been working towards.
Our committee is a small but hard working and dedicated group who love the sport of rodeo and are excited for you all to come along and experience the day.
It is great to see young local competitors joining our committee, this ensures that our rodeo stays current and also embeds the sport within the community.
A big thank you goes out to our never tiring secretary Bree Rowlandson.
Without her continuous dedication to this event, it would not be one of the premier events in our town.
Our community has always been huge supporters of the Oberon Rodeo and I hope that everyone is looking forward to the thrill and exhilaration of the sport of rodeo.
There will be a full day of rodeo action for the whole family when Agile Arbor Tree Services Rodeo kicks off 8am at the Oberon Showground.
The main event is at 1pm with all the action of the first round of the Rod Brien Memorial Open Bull Ride and rodeo secretary Bree Rowlandson said to be sure not to miss it.
"The rodeo events will run through until approx 7pm depending on the number of competitor entries received," Bree said.
Competitor entries are still being taken at this stage but organisers are hoping to get good numbers.
"This year we have increased the prize money across all of our events and added some extra trophy buckles.
"We were fortunate last year to have a really great year and the committee wants to give some of that back to the competitors as they are a very crucial part of our event.
"Crowd numbers this year will likely top last year which was our biggest yet.
"Our committee is very grateful for the support of our community, sponsors and those that travel to attend the rodeo," Bree said.
The rodeo has once again been very well supported by regular sponsors, most who have been backing it since 2011.
"As many know it is impossible to put on these events for the community without our sponsors and the committee would like to send out a massive thank you to them all," said Bree.
There will be entertainment a bar, merchandise tent, kids activities and food vendors open all day as well as live music into the night at the official after party on the grounds.
The event is strictly no BYO alcohol.
This year, we have really upped the ante by adding four artists to the line-up.- Rodeo secretary Bree Rowlandson
Live music has always been a crowd pleaser at the Agile Arbor Tree Services Oberon Rodeo and this year is no exception.
A mix of old and new talents are set to perform into the night at the official after party, a great way to end an eventful day.
"We have always had live music on after the arena events conclude at the rodeo but this year, we have really upped the ante by adding four artists to the line-up," said rodeo secretary Bree Rowlandson.
"Local Mickey Pye will be back this year and Sara Berki will be back to play for us after the Oberon Bull Futurity in October where she was a real hit with the crowd.
"Southbound XO and Charlie Fittler will also join us for the first time."
There will also fun activities throughout the day that will be sure to please the kids. Look out for face painting and a jumping castle.
After Saturday's rodeo, spectators are invited to camp overnight in the main carpark area of the Oberon Showground.
Visit oberonrodeo.com
A new addition to this year's Agile Arbor Tree Service Oberon Rodeo is the Ray White Emms Mooney Invitational Mighty Match Up.
Thanks to Ray White Emms Mooney and Bucking Bulls Australia, this event invites bull riders to compete and contractors to bring a bull to enter.
In this event there will be a champion bull rider and a champion bull with a take home prize of $1250 for each.
"Normally with the rodeo there is one contractor that brings the bulls for the event and that remains the same for the core bull riding events with the bulls being provided by L & M Rodeo Co, but with the mighty match up there are various contractors that will bring bulls along," said rodeo secretary Bree Rowlandson.
The idea is to try and build on the success of the rodeo by always trying to evolve and change things up to keep it interesting for the crowd and the competitors alike.- Rodeo secretary Bree Rowlandson
"The idea is to try and build on the success of the rodeo by always trying to evolve and change things up to keep it interesting for the crowd and the competitors alike."
Bree said the riders and bull contractors in this event have been selected by the rodeo committee to be invited to enter and compete.
During the Calcutta Night at The Royal Hotel on Friday, February 24 at 7pm the match up, more commonly known as the draw, will be put together by pulling the names of the bulls and riders out of a hat.
"This will determine the bull that the rider will be getting on at the rodeo the following day.
"All riders and bulls will be auctioned off individually, followed by the match ups," Bree said.
Don't miss out on a fun night before the rodeo on Saturday, February 25 and remember you have to be in it to win it!
You might even get the opportunity to meet the riders.
"This is a first for the Oberon Rodeo and we can't wait to see who the champs are and hope you can all join us to watch along too," said Bree