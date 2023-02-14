BATHURST and Oberon's harness racing fraternity came together last month to raise more than $6000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Central West.
Funds raised on the night will provide the equivalent of seven weeks accommodation for a family to stay at a Ronald McDonald House while their baby, child or adolescent is receiving specialist or life-saving treatment at Orange Hospital.
Money was raised at the Oberon Cup meeting at the Bathurst Paceway on Friday, January 20, with Oberon not having its own harness racing facility.
Ms Walsh said it was the passion and dedication of Wayne and Katie Maher, Wayne Barker and Wayne White, Danny Dwyer and Marianne Donnelly who ensured the success of fundraising event, along with generous sponsors.
Fundraising by RMHC Central West ensures that no family pays for accommodation while their child is in hospital and they are also provided with a number of complimentary services which include in house toiletries, emergency meals, complimentary breakfasts, groceries for self-catering and a beautiful gift back for the sick child in hospital with new items of books, toys and activities.
Since RMHC Central West opened its doors it has saved families from the central and far west a total of $1,379,400.00 in accommodation costs alone.
