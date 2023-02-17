The head brewer, Grace Fowler, is one of the very few women in the job and Reckless is the largest brewery in Australia with a female brewer. Grace tells a story about a previous job when a visitor asked to meet the brewer. "He was standing right in front of me and when I was introduced to him and pointed out that the word 'Brewer' was embroidered on my shirt he said that he thought that it was my name," she said with a chuckle.