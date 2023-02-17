Everyone knows that Oberon has the right geology and climate for growing pine trees and certain grape varieties, but there's another plant that likes it here as well. It's hops, the plant whose fruit provides the essential taste of beer.
Currently, most of the hops used for brewing in Australia is imported, but an experiment on a farm near Oberon could lead to significant hops production right here.
The farm is owned by Jarod Moore and Grace Fowler, the founders of Reckless Brewing in Bathurst, who have an obvious interest in local production of an ingredient which represents a large part of the cost of making beer. There are only a few hops plants there now, but the farm has plenty of room to expand production and grow a range of hops varieties for different beers.
Reckless Brewing only started production in Bathurst in September, 2022, but expansion in sales and popularity of their brews is already putting pressure on the space available. The brewery is located in the old Crago Flour Mill building in Piper Street, Bathurst, and is an excellent example of the reuse of a heritage site.
Beer can be brewed almost anywhere, even laundries, and is probably the oldest form of transformation of agricultural products, but having the brewery in the same building as the bar that sells it has a lot of advantages.
For a start, the beer will always be fresher if it hasn't been transported long distances, and another advantage is that if you ask nicely someone will take you on a short tour of the brewing works.
The bar serves a wide variety of Reckless beers, including the new BX Lager with its obvious reference to Bathurst, and the restaurant has an impressive menu for both lunch and dinner.
The head brewer, Grace Fowler, is one of the very few women in the job and Reckless is the largest brewery in Australia with a female brewer. Grace tells a story about a previous job when a visitor asked to meet the brewer. "He was standing right in front of me and when I was introduced to him and pointed out that the word 'Brewer' was embroidered on my shirt he said that he thought that it was my name," she said with a chuckle.
The success that Reckless has after only a short time in business is remarkable, but the owners have no desire to sell out to any big brewer. "We want to remain independent," Jarrod Moore said, "and we didn't go into this project with the idea of building it and selling it. Like many small businesses, though, we wonder on a regular basis about the sanity of small business owners, but the success and popularity of our beers keep us going."
And where did the name come from? While the discussion of possible names was going on the song "Reckless" by Australian Crawl came on the radio. The rest is history.
