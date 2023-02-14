Burnouts might not be everyone's sport but an Oberon local plays the game

Sharmaine's Sigma is a little different to the standard car that was sold a few years ago. The biggest motor fitted to the production cars was a 2.6 litre four cylinder model producing 73 kilowatts (98 horsepower). The engine in Sharmaine's car is a supercharged 5.7 litre V8 Chev LS1, but it's a long way from the standard 224KW (305HP) that even that engine had. Hers produces around 530KW (720HP) and work is always being done to increase the output. A bit over seven times the original power in a car stripped of all excess weight can make life interesting.