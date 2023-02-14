Burnouts might not be everyone's sport but an Oberon local plays the game

Oberon has a competitor in a sport that many will not have heard of. Sharmaine McDonald participates in burnout competitions in a pink Mitsubishi Sigma.
As many people do, Sharmaine got into motor sport because someone else in the family was interested.
"My dad followed motor sport and that got me hooked," she said
Most people enter motor sport via club level events like motorkhanas and other car handling activities that build skills at relatively low speeds. Sharmaine went in at the deep end and started with burnout competitions.
As the objective of a burnout is to spin the wheels making a lot of tyre smoke until either a time limit is reached or the tyres fail, members of the public might equate it with hooligans doing donuts on public roads or in car parks but that impression is far from the truth.
The sport is highly regulated by the Australian Auto-Sport Alliance. There are specifications about what can and can't be done to the cars and also safety rules covering both competitors and spectators.
Sharmaine's Sigma is a little different to the standard car that was sold a few years ago. The biggest motor fitted to the production cars was a 2.6 litre four cylinder model producing 73 kilowatts (98 horsepower). The engine in Sharmaine's car is a supercharged 5.7 litre V8 Chev LS1, but it's a long way from the standard 224KW (305HP) that even that engine had. Hers produces around 530KW (720HP) and work is always being done to increase the output. A bit over seven times the original power in a car stripped of all excess weight can make life interesting.
But is doing controlled burnouts expensive? Apart from the cost of building powerful engines there is the cost of competing.
Entry fees are lower than rallies, for example, but that isn't the only cost.
"Rear tyres last about a minute and a half and during that time the engine burns about 20 litres of E85 fuel," Sharmaine said. "Tyres for coloured smoke are even more expensive and all the tyres have to be new - retreads are a false economy". Like all forms of motor sport the cost is how much you can spend.
Sharmaine recently competed in the Kandos Street Machine & Hot Rod Show where she placed in the top ten.
Burnouts and other similar car activities are usually seen as the exclusive province of young men, but Sharmaine isn't fazed by being one of the rare women in the sport.
"Driving skill doesn't depend on gender," she said.
"I chose to paint the car pink to make the point that anyone can do it."
Sharmaine's regular road car is one of those slug-like standard 2.6 litre Sigmas. It is pink, of course, and if you see it around town give her a wave.
