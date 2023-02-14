Oberon Review

Burnouts might not be everyone's sport but an Oberon local plays the game

By Peter Bowditch
Updated February 14 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:30pm
Oberon has a competitor in a sport that many will not have heard of. Sharmaine McDonald participates in burnout competitions in a pink Mitsubishi Sigma.

