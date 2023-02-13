Oberon Public School held its annual swimming carnival on Friday 3rd February at the Oberon Pool Complex. Students from Years 3 to 6 attended the carnival to participate in competitive events. Even with the cooler conditions, student participation was high and it was great to see them entering themselves in new races. The level of sportsmanship and house spirit was excellent and gave the carnival a great feel. A big thank you to all the parents who volunteered and assisted on the day, your support is greatly appreciated.