Second week back and Oberon's schools are settling in for the year.
Ms Young's Senior Hospitality class learnt how to make a delicious meal during a recent practical class. Oberon High School students practiced their cooking skills in a variety of ways. They prepared, cooked and presented crepes filled with duxelles and vegetables in creamy cheese sauce.
Oberon Public School held its annual swimming carnival on Friday 3rd February at the Oberon Pool Complex. Students from Years 3 to 6 attended the carnival to participate in competitive events. Even with the cooler conditions, student participation was high and it was great to see them entering themselves in new races. The level of sportsmanship and house spirit was excellent and gave the carnival a great feel. A big thank you to all the parents who volunteered and assisted on the day, your support is greatly appreciated.
Congratulations to Jenolan who was the winning house. While no records were broken, many students swam personal best times. Congratulations to all our students on a fantastic carnival.
Our Kindergarten students are thoroughly enjoying their full days at Big School and are certainly into the swing of things. They are to be congratulated for their behaviour and enthusiasm.
