Oberon Review

Terrific turnout for the 2023 Oberon Show

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated February 14 2023 - 3:24pm, first published February 13 2023 - 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

According to the 2021 Census, there are 2,375 private dwellings in the 2787 postcode with 4,605 people living in them. There were 3,000 tickets sold for the 2023 Oberon Show, which indicates that the show was a roaring success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.