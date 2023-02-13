"Great day at Oberon Show today. The sun was shining, the locals were out and the competition was fierce. Congratulations to Felicity Webb who won Young Rural Woman of the Year and Bianca Stoneman who was runner up. And how good was it to have the Oberon Quickshear. Plenty of prizes and sponsors. Well done to all the volunteers and show committee members for a great show for 2023," MP Paul Toole said.