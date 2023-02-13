According to the 2021 Census, there are 2,375 private dwellings in the 2787 postcode with 4,605 people living in them. There were 3,000 tickets sold for the 2023 Oberon Show, which indicates that the show was a roaring success.
The weather was perfect on the day and with free sunscreen available at strategic points around the showground everyone could be well protected against sunburn.
As well as the usual fare at an agricultural show, the Quickshear competition brought in competitors from across the country as well as about a dozen shearers from New Zealand, chasing the largest prize money pool ever offered at an event like this anywhere in the world.
"Great day at Oberon Show today. The sun was shining, the locals were out and the competition was fierce. Congratulations to Felicity Webb who won Young Rural Woman of the Year and Bianca Stoneman who was runner up. And how good was it to have the Oberon Quickshear. Plenty of prizes and sponsors. Well done to all the volunteers and show committee members for a great show for 2023," MP Paul Toole said.
The entire area was buzzing with people all day, with crowds around Noah's Pig Racing, the woodchopping (can't have a country show without woodchopping), the sheep dog trials, the shearing, the flamboyantly dressed Steampunk players and the places selling liquid refreshments to beat the heat.
For all the results of the various competitions, go to the Oberon Show Society's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/oberonshow
