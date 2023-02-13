NSW's Macquarie River native fish population has been given a substantial boost after the latest restocking efforts.
On February 4, thousands of Murray Cod were released into the Macquarie River and other bodies of water in the region by members of the Central Acclimatisation Society (CAS).
It was all thanks to its participation in the NSW DPI Dollar-for-Dollar Native Fish Restocking Program, which is funded by the Freshwater Recreational Fishing Trust from the sale of Recreational Fishing Licences.
The fish were placed in oxygenated bags and boxed at the Uarah Hatchery near Grong Grong, before being transported by road to Bathurst and Sofala, where they were distributed to CAS members to release at approved sites in the local streams.
More Oberon news:
The Oberon CAS put 6700 in the Fish River and the Sofala CAS restocked 6700 in the Turon River.
It's not the first time these restocks have occurred and anglers are enjoying the benefits.
"Recreational anglers are seeing the results of previous years' NSW DPI Restocking Programs locally, with reports of Murray Cod and Golden Perch being caught and released in Bathurst and regional areas this summer, and also plenty of trout after the fantastic natural flows that occurred once the dams started spilling and flushing out accumulated sediments from the streams below and improving the aquatic environment in the rivers," Sofala CAS secretary Colin Gordon said.
He said that, without the dollar-for-dollar native fish program, the Narrandera Fisheries Centre Hatchery and the Dutton Trout Hatchery, the opportunities for recreational anglers to fish for desirable species would be very poor.
Follow-up stockings of thousands of Golden Perch will follow the latest Murray Cod release when the fish are available at the hatchery in the coming weeks.
These fish will be released into the Macquarie River in and below Bathurst, and into the Turon River above and below Sofala.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.