There was a good turnout for the Oberon Show on Saturday, February 11. Everyone had a good time, or if they didn't they were hiding it well.
The Oberon Show was about the events and competitions, not so much about the people who attend, but those people are important because without an audience there would be no need for the show.
Story continues below
A contingent of Steam Punk adherents came along with their costumes, special names and antique forms of transport. Other people came to provide entertainment not necessarily directly related to an agricultural show.
The Oberon Show is an example of how the residents of the town can get together to have a good time. Whatever reasons anyone had to go to the show they would not have been disappointed.
More local news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.