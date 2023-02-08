Chainsaw racing is loud, fast and skillful, and whether you are participating or just watching, it is still a thrill to watch. Chainsaw racing steward Shane Ryan, owns over 300 chainsaws and has been competing for the past 15 years.
Shane said he was excited to bring the event back to Oberon once again. "They really do get into it here, I'll get out in front talking and some events I don't go in and just let the other young blokes go in and have a good time.
"I'm usually out there talking, telling everyone what's going on and what the race is because years ago no one ever used to and no-one knew what was going on," he said. "But yeah it is good fun and I would like to see a few more people into it."
Shane said it would be good to see some of the locals come along given there were so many properties around the region and people that owned chainsaws, but also welcomed anyone to have a go at the exciting event. "I bring spare chaps, chainsaw trousers, helmets, but cutters have to have their own covered footwear.
"We have three saw supplied events where I'll supply the saws," he said. "The experienced won't go in the novice, that's just for new comers, young blokes that haven't done much cutting and things like that and there is always a spare saw around if someone wants to have a go."
There will be plenty of prize money and prizes on hand for the winners on the day, and while there are a number of categories for people to enter, from novice through to experienced, it can be a dangerous sport so rules have to be strictly adhered to.
Anyone with questions or wishing to enter can contact Shane on 0428 131 864, or visit the Oberon Show Facebook page and download the 2023 Show Schedule which has a full list of rules, regulations and safety guidelines.
An Oberon Show simply wouldn't be the same without animals. From educational exhibits to competitions and to simply having a pat, there is a wide range of activities for animal lovers to enjoy throughout the 2023 Oberon Show.
A favourite of many visitors is the animal nursery, where everyone can get up close with some cuddly critters including guinea pigs, baby chickens, alpacas, lambs, and more.
Not so cuddly will be the Snake and Reptile Show where the crowd will learn all about the different types of snakes and lizards we have and how best to behave around these animals if you come across them in the wild.
Working dogs will also feature prominently during the day with yard dog trials and the dog high jump set to test the best of the best when it comes to these highly intelligent and athletic canines.
The yard dogs trials are set to be a resounding success after the Show Society secured $58,000 through the Stronger Country Communities Fund (SCCF) grant and $15,000 through the Country Shows Support Package. The funds were used to create permanent and modern dog yards in.
Crowds will welcome the return of the dog high jump. Dogs gets three attempts to pass each height with different beginning heights set for different breeds or sizes, and while kelpies tend to dominate the sport, all dogs are welcome.
Visitors can also check out the traditional animal competitions including horse events, cattle and sheep judging, and the poultry pavilion that will also showcase a range of birds including budgies, canaries, parrots and finches.
There will be non-stop entertainment and activities for everyone who visits the 2023 Oberon Show.
From pavilions and arenas to exhibits and sideshow alley, whether it is a fast-paced ride or game of skill you are looking for, or you want to witness the skill of daring riders or hand axe-men, there is something for everyone at the Show.
The Oberon Show Steer Ride will be a popular event as riders try to last what can seem like a very long eight seconds, in the bid to conquer their steer and maybe even take home some prize money.
There will be two categories to enter on the day.
Entry is $10 and there is $400 in prize money on offer.
Entry is $20 and there is $600 in prize money up for grabs.
Competitors are reminded that anyone under 18 must wear a helmet and vest and have a parent or guardian sign their waiver form. Gear will be available to borrow on the day.
For those looking for something a little more traditional, the Wood Chop will once again pit the quickest axe-men against each other to see who is the best.
The Quick Shear will also demand the crowds and competitors attention.
With $30,000 in prize money up for grabs, it is claimed as Australia's Richest Quick Shear and will be sure to have the best shearers from across the region and beyond vying for their chance at some cash and the bragging rights of the best in the business.
There will also be car displays, the thrills and games of sideshow alley, some delicious food and beverages on hand.
Following an amazing return of the Oberon Show in 2022, this year's event is set to be bigger and better than ever.
2023 sees the 123rd hosting of the Oberon Show and there is a massive range of displays, rides, events, activities, and competitions for people of all ages to enter or to just relax and enjoy.
Set to be held on Saturday, February 11, the show committee along with a strong team of volunteers, stewards, exhibitors, ride attendants and hospitality workers, have all been putting in some long hours and hard work to get ready for this year's event.
With the weather set to be perfect for a great day out, now is the perfect chance to grab your tickets and get ready for the 2023 Oberon Show.
The Pavilion is always brimming with fantastic entries and all the winners will be on display.
Take a walk through the arts and craft sections and admire the incredible local talent the Oberon and the surrounding region has to offer.
Discover the beautiful floral arrangements and handy work of the gardeners who bring their creations to life, or take the time to check out the Lego displays and some of the amazing creativity in their unique designs.
Of course, once inside the pavilion, those visiting the Oberon Show are greeted with a feast for their senses. The smell of fresh fruit and vegetables, home grown flowers and delicious baked treats makes it hard to leave.
There will also be stunning artworks and photography on display with the section a favourite for those wandering through the pavilion.
Some sections and categories are still accepting late entries, so if you want to get involved in the 2023 show, jump on the Oberon Show Facebook page at www.facebook.com/oberonshow/, download an entry form and start your creation.