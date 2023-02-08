Chainsaw racing set to wow the crowd Advertising Feature

Chainsaw racing steward Shane Ryan with his grandsons Zeb and Lang with their chainsaws. Picture by Ciara Bastow

Chainsaw racing is loud, fast and skillful, and whether you are participating or just watching, it is still a thrill to watch. Chainsaw racing steward Shane Ryan, owns over 300 chainsaws and has been competing for the past 15 years.



Shane said he was excited to bring the event back to Oberon once again. "They really do get into it here, I'll get out in front talking and some events I don't go in and just let the other young blokes go in and have a good time.



"I'm usually out there talking, telling everyone what's going on and what the race is because years ago no one ever used to and no-one knew what was going on," he said. "But yeah it is good fun and I would like to see a few more people into it."

Shane said it would be good to see some of the locals come along given there were so many properties around the region and people that owned chainsaws, but also welcomed anyone to have a go at the exciting event. "I bring spare chaps, chainsaw trousers, helmets, but cutters have to have their own covered footwear.



"We have three saw supplied events where I'll supply the saws," he said. "The experienced won't go in the novice, that's just for new comers, young blokes that haven't done much cutting and things like that and there is always a spare saw around if someone wants to have a go."



There will be plenty of prize money and prizes on hand for the winners on the day, and while there are a number of categories for people to enter, from novice through to experienced, it can be a dangerous sport so rules have to be strictly adhered to.