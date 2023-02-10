On the street: An election is coming in March, what issues matter to you?

The Oberon Review asked a few locals for their opinion on an important question. With a state election looming in March, the question was obvious.
The question was "What do you think are the major issues to be addressed by the candidates in the coming State Election?"
Lincoln Briffa
I'd have to say the state of the roads. I drive in and out of town a lot and spend half my time dodging potholes. We need good roads for the town's industries.
Glen Stewart
Both parties need better policies on disaster management and also teaching financial literacy in schools.
Marj Whalan
Roads. Just roads.
John Drachie
Fixing the state of public hospitals. We need more and better trained nurses and better funding for hospitals and health care in general.
Cliff Dorian
I know everyone says roads and I have to agree. I'm on the road a lot and I feel sorry for truck drivers. I know the Council does its best, but the real money has to come from the state and federal governments.
