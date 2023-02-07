This event was just another of the many opportunities that joining a local pony club can open up. The weekend also saw seven local riders venture down to Michelago for a sporting weekend. Oberon Pony Club also has members who compete in endurance, polocrosse, dressage, sporting, showjumping, school intersports, campdrafting and many more. The club meets monthly to hone horse skills and practice for upcoming events. It's a small friendly club which is happy to accept new members or anyone who just wants to come and have a look and see if this is something they would enjoy.