Oberon Review

Not everyone gets to race at Warwick Farm, but caley did

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated February 7 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While many locals were packing the esky to kick back and relax at various social gatherings this Australia Day, Oberon Pony Club member Caley McKellar was prepping her pony, ready for her chance to race on the big stage at the Inaugural Pony Race at Warwick Farm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.