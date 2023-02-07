While many locals were packing the esky to kick back and relax at various social gatherings this Australia Day, Oberon Pony Club member Caley McKellar was prepping her pony, ready for her chance to race on the big stage at the Inaugural Pony Race at Warwick Farm.
Pony Club Australia and Thoroughbred Industry Careers combined to create a unique opportunity for confident young pony club members aged 10-12 to experience the thrill and excitement of the racing industry. Oberon Pony Club were lucky to have both Caley and Olivia Jacob make it through to the final selection round. Through perseverance and good pony control Caley was among just nine riders selected to race in the event.
Organisers provided racing silks for the riders which were randomly drawn and Caley drew Chris Waller's colours. The riders had the opportunity to view the inner sanctum of jockey rooms, stewards' rooms as well as the opportunity for riders and strappers to parade in the mounting yard, all on Warwick Farm race day in front of growing Australia Day crowds.
Riders took to the track for the 500m dash down the home straight. Caley and her pony Belle had a fantastic race for a fast closing second by a neck to winner Jake McEvoy, son of champion jockey Kerrin McEvoy, on Remi.
The whole experience was fantastic with Sky Racing doing post race interviews, as well as behind the scenes footage being shared on Sky Racing, Pony Club Australia and Thoroughbred industries Careers social pages.
Caley's Mum and Dad couldn't have been more proud. "To be selected as one of only nine riders to compete was wonderful," Mum Melinda McKellar said.
"I don't ride, but Caley loves her horses and loves participating in everything she can. Racing in front of the crowd at Warwick Farm is a dream only a few people can achieve."
Caley doesn't just have success with horses. She was also part of the Under 13s hockey team that made the grand finals in 2022.
This event was just another of the many opportunities that joining a local pony club can open up. The weekend also saw seven local riders venture down to Michelago for a sporting weekend. Oberon Pony Club also has members who compete in endurance, polocrosse, dressage, sporting, showjumping, school intersports, campdrafting and many more. The club meets monthly to hone horse skills and practice for upcoming events. It's a small friendly club which is happy to accept new members or anyone who just wants to come and have a look and see if this is something they would enjoy.
