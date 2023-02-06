In the main pavilion show visitors will find displays of produce, jams and chutneys, cooking, needlework, other crafts, Lego modelling, flowers, floral art, other art projects and photography. Most of the categories have both senior and junior entrants so nobody is disadvantaged just because they aren't old enough to have had years of practice and experience. There will be special categories for rich fruit cake and woollen garments where the competition is expected to be fierce.