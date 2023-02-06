The 123rd Oberon Show is on Saturday, February 11 and is one not to be missed.
Like all country agricultural shows there will be something for everyone, scattered across the various pavilions and arenas.
The poultry pavilion will see judging of more varieties of chooks than any customer of KFC could imagine while there will be a separate competition for the sorts of birds that people keep as pets, like budgies and canaries.
The wool pavilion will see judging of wool clips on all the esoteric qualities that are a mystery to those who only see wool when they look at a jumper.
In the main pavilion show visitors will find displays of produce, jams and chutneys, cooking, needlework, other crafts, Lego modelling, flowers, floral art, other art projects and photography. Most of the categories have both senior and junior entrants so nobody is disadvantaged just because they aren't old enough to have had years of practice and experience. There will be special categories for rich fruit cake and woollen garments where the competition is expected to be fierce.
Outside the pavilions, visitors will find the usual activities associated with shows.
Even if Oberon didn't have a big timber industry, no show can be imagined without wood chopping and chain saw racing. There will be judging of cattle and horses, and the Oberon Pony Club will be there to show how well horses can be ridden and controlled.
No show is complete without a steer ride which will be a preview of the Oberon Rodeo coming up on February 25.
As the name suggests, Quickshear is a competition to see how fast a sheep can be shorn. This is an international competition, and maybe this year someone can beat the world record of 48.9 seconds to get 4.1 kilograms of wool off a Merino ewe. One record that will be set at the show is the highest prize money ever offered for a Quickshear competition.
For added excitement and something a little bit different there will be pig racing. Just herding pigs into the starting gates will be a challenge. If you think that racing pigs is a bit different there will be a dog high jump as well to show off animals going unusual things. Then there's the snake show ...
For the youngsters there will be an animal nursery and the excitement of chook washing and cow milking. An outdoor ice skating rink will be there to remind people that even though it's summer, Oberon is famous for its arctic weather.
There will be the usual show rides and food stalls, a car display and of course fireworks after the sun goes down.
Tickets are available from 123tix.com.au. Just do a search for "Oberon".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.