Oberon Review

Oberon's heritage railway is well on the way to carrying passengers again

PB
By Peter Bowditch
February 10 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The rebuilding of the Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway has hit a major milestone, with the completion of the track itself. The final portion of track has been laid to fill the gap between the Albion Street level crossing and Borg Gate 6, so the line now runs all the way from Oberon station to Hazlegrove.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.