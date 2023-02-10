The rebuilding of the Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway has hit a major milestone, with the completion of the track itself. The final portion of track has been laid to fill the gap between the Albion Street level crossing and Borg Gate 6, so the line now runs all the way from Oberon station to Hazlegrove.
This doesn't mean that trains will be running on the line immediately. "This is the beginning of the end," OTHR President Greg Bourne said.
"Now we have a railway line we can start doing all the things that still need to be done before we can carry passengers across it."
A lot of the work that has to be done is bureaucratic. The line has to be certified to ensure it is safe, has been properly constructed or repaired and meets all the specifications for a passenger line. Similarly, the rolling stock has to be inspected by the appropriate certifying authorities to ensure it meets the required standards.
Much of the recertification inspection protocol has been done for the carriages, but there's still some paperwork to be completed. One continuing activity is the ultrasound examination of axles and other components to eliminate any flaws or cracks - as heritage items these are not newly built carriages and engines but they have to perform and have safety as if they are.
Once the certification of track and rolling stock is completed it will come time to train the drivers. Train drivers can't just jump into any train and drive it away. They not only have to know the intricacies of the particular locomotives and be licensed to drive them, but they have to be trained on the line itself. Even a driver with a lot of experience elsewhere still has to learn this particular line.
Residents can expect to see some traffic on the line over the next few months, but it will be some time before the line opens for real tourist business.
"We hope to be carrying passengers by October," Bourne said.
"As this will be the centenary of the railway we see it as an important, realistic and achievable goal."
The revived railway will be an important tourist attraction for Oberon. The Oberon Review will continue to monitor and report on progress as the day to open for real business approaches.
