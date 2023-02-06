Oberon to share in $11 million for road and pothole repairs across the electorate

Roads in the Oberon region are set for a major repair boost after it was announced that Oberon Council will receive $1,778,594.00 towards road repairs from the NSW government for road repairs.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the funding for 128 councils at a roundtable with local mayors in Molong in January, with $280 million for the regions and $220 million for metropolitan areas.
"We want our families, farmers, truckies and tradies to be able to get around our state safely, and that's what this investment will do," Mr Perrottet said.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole announced the funding to Oberon as part of the aforementioned $500 million regional repair program. The Bathurst electorate will see $11 million go to councils in the area including Oberon.
"This is all about fixing the roads you use every day," Mr Toole said.
"Driving around the electorate we've all seen just how bad the potholes have become.
"That's why the NSW Nationals announced the $500 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program to fix the potholes on council roads right across the state."
Nationals Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the injection of funds means councils can plan and undertake work now to restore roads and help protect against reoccurring problems.
"After we announced our initial $50 million injection to help fix potholes across regional NSW in November several councils sat down with me and asked for additional help and funding," Mr Farraway said.
Oberon Council announced it would receive $335,330 in funding to fast-track pothole repairs in November 2022.
