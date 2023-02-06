Oberon Review
Nsw Election

Oberon to share in $11 million for road and pothole repairs across the electorate

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated February 6 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Roads in the Oberon region are set for a major repair boost after it was announced that Oberon Council will receive $1,778,594.00 towards road repairs from the NSW government for road repairs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.