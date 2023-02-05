JE: The election result is very likely to be close, with a change of government possible. It's important to listen to what both sides have to say and what they are promising. As Oberon has industries heavily relying on road transport, the state of the roads is a major issue. Access to Jenolan Caves is also something that needs to be addressed. To have one of the state's most significant tourist attractions so difficult to get to is an issue for NSW as a whole, not just Oberon.