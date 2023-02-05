The Oberon Review sat down for a chat with Justin Enright, President of the Oberon Business and Tourist Association (OBTA).
OR: Happy New Year, Justin. What is happening with OBTA this year?
JE: The first meeting of the committee for the new year will be Wednesday, February 8. As it is the first meeting of the year we will be spending most of the time planning out activities for 2023. Now that COVID has almost gone away as a deterrent to business and social activity we can look forward to everyone including customers and clients getting fully back to work.
OR: There's a state election coming up in March. What effect could this have on business and tourism activity in Oberon?
JE: The election result is very likely to be close, with a change of government possible. It's important to listen to what both sides have to say and what they are promising. As Oberon has industries heavily relying on road transport, the state of the roads is a major issue. Access to Jenolan Caves is also something that needs to be addressed. To have one of the state's most significant tourist attractions so difficult to get to is an issue for NSW as a whole, not just Oberon.
Business NSW have been running a survey across the membership gathering information as part of their advocacy efforts for the upcoming NSW election. The results of the survey haven't been announced yet, and OBTA will react to any relevant findings.
In the meantime we can expect to hear many promises from all the candidates, but we will have to wait until after the election to see how many can be fulfilled and over what timeframe.
OR: Are there any short term worries for business?
JE: The announcement today of a 7.8 percent inflation rate for the last year is certainly a concern. On the back of that, economic forecasters are commonly predicting another two interest rate rises before any possibility of a pause. This will all contribute to ongoing business costs pressure and household stress on personal finances. We have lived through high interest rate periods before, but they are not welcome.
OR: There were no local business awards announced last year. What are the plans for awards in 2023?
JE: Western NSW Business Awards are targeted to be in June 2023. On the back of that OBTA will be having Oberon Business Awards in 2023 also. We don't know the dates yet.
Business Awards are important. As well as recognising success they encourage everyone, not just award winners, to try to do even better and they let local residents know about the business activity in Oberon. Many businesses work almost anonymously and the Awards give them recognition.
OR: How is tourism looking in 2023?
JE: Jenolan Caves opening on 20 January is a big plus for OBTA members and the community generally as it draws a lot of flow on visitation and economic benefits. They have had a tough few years but hopefully there are only good times ahead. Talk has started about improving access to the Caves precinct, with suggestions of a skyway to bypass the damaged Five Mile section of Jenolan Caves Road and a funicular railway to bypass the Two Mile on Edith Road. Both of these would dramatically improve access, but hey are both expensive, long term projects. In the short term, fixing Two Mile will at least provide car access.
OR: Over at the Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway they are very excited about reopening the line to Hazlegrove this year. What is OBTA's take on this?
JE: We can only support this totally. By having a major tourist attraction between Jenolan and Mayfield, tourists will be drawn into Oberon itself, with obvious benefits to the shops, service stations and food and drink outlets. Currently, tourists can visit either of the major attractions without ever coming into town and the railway will be a magnet that draws them here.
OR: Speaking of Mayfield Garden, is anything being done to bring tourist buses and other traffic into town rather than bypassing via Albion Street?
JE: This is a constant irritation, but we will continue to bring it up in the hope of some change.
OR: Thank you for your time today, Justin. The Oberon Review is obviously interested in the same things that OBTA is and we wish all businesses and tourist operations in and around Oberon a very successful 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.