O'Connell residents planted an avenue of 120 Desert Ash trees in the period 1925 to 1926 to commemorate those who served in World War One.
The initial avenue was established with trees raised from seed imported from the Middle East. The link between the Desert Ash and the Middle East theatre of war in which many O'Connell volunteers served during World War One is the reason for the retention of this species.
NSW Government provided funding of $10,000 in 2021 to enable an arborist to do some rigorous pruning, assessment of the trees and undertake propagation activities with the help of members of the O'Connell Valley Community Group (OVCG).
Local Member and Deputy Premier Paul Toole has announced NSW Government's funding of $16,000 to go towards the O'Connell ANZAC Memorial Avenue of Trees.
This latest funding will enable the O'Connell Valley Community Group, in collaboration with Oberon Council to continue propagation endeavours, help preserve and care for these trees, and possibly look at establishing interpretive signage or commemorative plaques.
One local resident got a nice surprise at the announcement. Jan Lappan arrived at the O'Connell café with some of her family to celebrate her 82nd birthday. She wasn't expecting the Deputy Premier or the Oberon Mayor to be there to add their good wishes.
Kathy Manton, Secteratry of the OVCG, said "As a result of the recent pruning, the trees have never looked as good, as you drive down O'Connell Road right now. Oberon Council workers should be commended for their regular mowing and whipper snipping work.
"It was pleasing that two of the group involved in the 2021 tree propagation, Ian Browne and Ian Manton were able to attend Friday's funding announcement, along with Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam, local resident and Oberon Councillor Lauren Trembath, as well as other O'Connell Valley Community Group representatives.
"The main objectives of the local O'Connell Valley Community Group are to protect, conserve and enhance the natural and cultural landscape, the historical significance and agricultural integrity of the O'Connell Valley...and the preservation of O'Connell ANZAC Memorial Avenue of Trees is an iconic part of our heritage that should be conserved all costs."
