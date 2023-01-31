Oberon Review

The 2023 season for Junior League gets underway in Oberon

By Peter Bowditch
Updated February 1 2023 - 9:19am, first published 8:52am
After a bit of a fright when there wasn't a quorum for the Annual General Meeting, Oberon Junior Rugby League held their postponed AGM on Friday, January 27.

