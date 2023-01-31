After a bit of a fright when there wasn't a quorum for the Annual General Meeting, Oberon Junior Rugby League held their postponed AGM on Friday, January 27.
The meeting was well attended with nine present and eight apologies, so everyone was relieved that Junior Rugby League will continue in Oberon in 2023.
"We postponed our committee meeting a few weeks ago as we had low numbers and didn't want to be in the position of adding load to returning committee members. It was great to see some new faces this week and all is now looking good for the season ahead," returning President Spiro Kavalieros said.
"Across all sports, volunteers are hard to come by. We have a great little club and we look to provide a positive experience to keep kids in sport but its only with the help from volunteers that it is possible."
The Committee is looking forward to getting the season preparation underway in coming weeks, with the competition expected to start in April in line with school terms.
This year Under 6 years will be no contact, teaching the mini tigers correct tackling techniques in a fun and safe atmosphere. It's a great opportunity for five and six year old boys and girls to come and make new friends and build confidence. Everyone is always amazed at the change in the "little tigers" through being part of a team as the season goes on.
The club is always looking for volunteers to coach or become a sports trainer with all training provided. Feel free to contact the club President via the Oberon Juniors Facebook page or at oberonjuniors@gmail.com if you think you could contribute.
Anyone over 13 can become a referee and even get paid while having fun refereeing six to eight year olds. Uniforms and training are provided.
Players are always wanted and can register at playrugbyleague.com.
