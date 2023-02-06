As schools are returning for Term 1 this week they don't have much to report, but Oberon High School had something to proudly announce.
Australia Day event is a great chance to acknowledge those people within the Oberon community making an outstanding contribution to their local community and those who reside within it.
Daria Olney received the Young Citizen award for her contribution to Oberon High School as a student leader and her involvement in the community.
Daria completed her HSC last year and has commenced studies in Sydney. OHS wish Daria all the best for her future!
Daria was presented with her award by Australia Day Ambassador, Mrs Viv Kartsounis. Viv was the founder of Shoes for Planet Earth.
The nominations as a whole encompassed a variety of individuals and organisations across the community. This is the case every year and should be celebrated. Well done to everyone!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.