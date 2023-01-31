Oberon has a hidden treasure about ten kilometres out of town just off Hazelgrove Road. It's Casey's Vineyard, located on the northern edge of Oberon Plateau, with a view across to the hills behind Tarana.
The location seems almost perfect for growing grapes because of the elevation and the mineral makeup of the soil. While Orange is seen as the major wine growing district immediately west of Sydney, Casey's Vineyard is a few hundred metres higher and benefits from the coolness that some grape varieties prefer.
Establishing a vineyard is not something that happens overnight, and Raelene and John Casey have been working for 25 years to bring it up to the standard it is today.
"We love it here," Mr Casey said.
"Every year we wonder if we are doing the right thing, but all operators of small businesses do that and like them we keep going because we love what we do."
As well as the normal vagaries and problems with any agricultural enterprise, the Caseys have had to face some unique issues over the last few years.
The 2019-2020 bushfires didn't come close to the vineyard but the smoke from them did, and the result was what is called "smoke taint" in the industry. Grapes have to be harvested at a particular stage of their development and the deposits from the smoke made the grapes unusable. The grapes still have to be harvested, the vines pruned and the weeds removed, so there are still continuing costs without the benefit of any income from sales.
The problems weren't over when a clean crop could be harvested because that's when COVID hit and cellar door sales had to be stopped. Vineyards don't make a lot of money from direct sales to individuals, but the practice raises brand awareness and drives sales through bottle shops and other retail outlets.
"We hope to restart cellar door sales later this year,'" Mrs Casey said.
"It's certainly been a rough couple of years, but we are back at Farmers Markets letting people know we are still around. As John said, we sometimes wonder why we do this but then we just get back to doing it."
Agriculture is often a matter of scale, and Casey's Vineyard is too small to support is own wine making facilities so the grapes are sent to winemakers in Orange for pressing, aging and bottling.
This is the normal practice for smaller vineyards and as well as being financially efficient it allows growers to benefit from the expertise of winemakers whom they could never afford to hire.
Casey's wines are available in Oberon at Foodworks and IGA and from the wine lists in some of the local restaurants, so you can support a local business while enjoying a glass or two with your meals.
