The 2019-2020 bushfires didn't come close to the vineyard but the smoke from them did, and the result was what is called "smoke taint" in the industry. Grapes have to be harvested at a particular stage of their development and the deposits from the smoke made the grapes unusable. The grapes still have to be harvested, the vines pruned and the weeds removed, so there are still continuing costs without the benefit of any income from sales.