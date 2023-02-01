Oberon Seniors Festival has arrived Advertising Feature

A day trip to Mayfield Garden is just one of the activities planned. File Picture

The largest Seniors Festival in the southern hemisphere is coming to Oberon, and now is the perfect chance to join in and celebrate our incredible seniors.



The 2023 Seniors Festival 2023 is set to run from Wednesday, February 1 to Sunday, February 12, and Oberon Council Community Services and Finance Officer, Brooke Stanton, said that they had a number of events planned for the festival.

"We will be hosting a range of activities and events in conjunction with other groups and organisations," she said. "We are expecting quite a good turn out as people come to celebrate, and we are hoping for a few more people to join us on our Mayfield Garden trip which is sure to be a great day out."

With the theme of the 2023 Seniors Festival being "Celebrate Together", Brooke said that it was a great chance for seniors to get out and about. "We are hoping that as many people as possible take the opportunity to celebrate all our seniors do, and have done, for us."

For more information on events, or to RSVP, call the Community Services Team on 02 6329 8100 or email community@oberon.nsw.gov.au.



Thursday, February 2

Canva Workshop



Canva is a great online website for anyone wanting to design anything, on your own or with others. No design experience required, and the free-to-use online graphic design site can be used to create social media posts, presentations, posters, videos, and a range of physical products such as coasters, photo frames, stubby holders and much more.

People attending the fun with Canva workshop will learn how to use Canva and create some amazing, unique gifts using their own digital photos.

Friday, February 3

Mayfield Garden

With perfect weather forecast, there is nothing better than a trip to Mayfield Garden. With so many amazing plants and gardens available, now is the perfect time to view Mayfield in all it's glory and grab a bite to eat at their cafe.

Saturday, February 4

Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway



The Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway (OTHR) is holding an open day and everyone is invited. The OTHR precinct hosts the historic Oberon Station and Rolling Stock Shed which displays memorabilia and carefully restored rolling stock. The dedicated volunteers are also working hard towards the near future reopening of the railway line between Oberon and Hazelgrove.

Thursday, February 9​



Seniors Festival Luncheon