Fire permits suspended in Bathurst, Oberon and Lithgow

Updated January 30 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:09pm
RFS volunteers at the scene of a fire back in 2020. Picture by Top Notch Video

THE NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has suspended fire permits from Monday, January 30 until further notice in the Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon Local Government Areas.

