Oberon Fitness Complex set for growth after major grant commitment

Oberon Fitness Complex Could grow in the future with major expansion plans given a boost following a funding commitment from the NSW government.
Via the government's Stronger Communities program, a total of $585,362 was secured for a second stage of additions to the Complex after a successful grant application.
Stage two involves enclosing the back section of the complex making it weather friendly in Oberon's climate. Fitness classes will be moved to the new area with soft flooring and a bigger space meaning class sizes will increase as well. More CrossFit equipment will be installed, and consultation rooms will be added for program discussions and body scans.
Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam said this is big news for Oberon locals.
"We are well aware how much use the current complex gets, and to see it get bigger and better is a big win for locals," Mr Kellam said.
More Oberon news:
"The enclosing of the back part of the gym will allow for bigger classes and better equipment for CrossFit."
The Stronger Country Communities Fund had delivered more than 2000 grassroots projects, benefitting every Local Government Area in regional NSW.
"We all know how important it is for communities to have great places to come together to build social connections and boost their wellbeing through sport or community events.
"It's the little things that make a big difference to the way we all work, live, play and do business, and the NSW Liberals and Nationals in Government are delivering the projects that make a difference to everyday life right across regional NSW, from Byron Bay to Bega to Broken Hill."
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the project will create a fitness area for all to enjoy.
"This is a massive injection of funding to the Oberon Fitness Centre that will transform it into a state-of-the-art fitness complex," Mr Toole said.
"This project will double the gym space available and make the complex more weather friendly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.