Scamwatch is urging people to be wary of scams that target people looking to make a fresh start in the New Year.

People looking for new jobs, new fitness or weight loss programs, new ways of saving or making money should show due diligence before handing over money or personal and financial details.

The ACCC's Scamwatch is warning young people in particular, to protect their personal information when applying for jobs and to beware of job offers made through social media platforms or messaging services such as Whatsapp.

Jobseekers are being urged to watch out for scammers, with new Scamwatch figures revealing Australians lost over $8.7 million to recruitment scams in 2022.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is also warning consumers to beware of weight loss shams when looking to fulfil a new year's resolution.

These scams promise dramatic weight loss for little or no effort. They typically involve an unusual or restrictive diet, revolutionary exercise, a 'fat-busting' device or breakthrough pills, patches or creams.

The ACCC also warns of investment scams targeting those who want to increase their savings rapidly during 2023.

The majority of losses to investment scams involved crypto investments. Cryptocurrency is also the most common payment method for investment scams.



Meanwhile, imposter bond scams usually impersonate real financial companies or banks and claim to offer government/Treasury bonds or fixed term deposits.