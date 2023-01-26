Oberon Review
A big day of Australia day events in Oberon

Updated January 30 2023 - 8:43am, first published January 26 2023 - 6:02pm
Australia day was a busy day in Oberon. There was a four-player Stableford event at the golf club, barefoot bowls at the RSL, a lunch at the Malachi Gilmore Hall and of course the citizenship and awards function at the Showground.

