Australia day was a busy day in Oberon. There was a four-player Stableford event at the golf club, barefoot bowls at the RSL, a lunch at the Malachi Gilmore Hall and of course the citizenship and awards function at the Showground.
Four members of the Rounds family, Lonisa, Georgina, Matt and Salanieta, were officially accepted and welcomed as Australian Citizens. Mayor Mark Kellam read out a welcoming message from the Federal Minister for Multiculturalism, the Hon mark Course MP. Mayor Kellam also mentioned that Australia is the most multicultural country in the world, or as Bruce Woodley's song says "From all the lands on Earth we come".
Excellent music was provided at the ceremony by the local Fish River Band, playing Australian music with the occasional piece by an adopted New Zealander thrown in.
The Community Awards were as follows:
Environmental Champion of the Year.
There was only one nomination for this, but the very worthy winner was Borg Panels who have installed 27,000 solar panels on the roof of the factory, supplying about a third of the site's power requirements. It is the largest rooftop solar system in Australia.
Volunteer Group of the Year
Nominees were the Oberon Hospital Auxiliary, Oberon Men's Shed, Oberon Rodeo Committee, Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway, Oberon SES and Oberon U3A. The winners were Oberon SES, whose 15 volunteer members responded to over 50 calls in 2022. In addition to that they provided assistance at many local events such as the Redfin Roundup and helped with support for vulnerable citizens following storms and during the gas crisis.
Volunteer of the Year
Nominations for this award were Gregory Bourne, Brett Crichton, Prue Kavalieros, Kathy Aajowitz and Jaclyn Yeo, with the winner's award going to Greg Bourne for his tireless work bringing the Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway to the point where trains are expected to be running on the line in the next few months.
Community Event of the Year
The nominees for this award were the Oberon Tigers Rugby League Can Assist Round and the Oberon Rodeo, with the Rodeo taking out the award. The 2022 Rodeo was the biggest and most successful in the groups 42 year history and they are looking forward to something even bigger and better on February 25 this year.
Sports Team of the Year
Nominees were the Oberon Tigers First Grade League Team and the Oberon Under 13s Junior Hockey Team. It would be hard to dispute the hockey team winning this award as they got to the Grand Final, something that hasn't happened to an Oberon team since 2008, well before any members of the team were born, and losing only three games on the way.
Sportsperson of the Year
Nominees were Jack Rowlandson and Grace Yeo, with Grace coming out the winner. As well as being part of the winning Under 13s hockey team, Grace played in four State Championships and won awards across a large spectrum of hockey related fields.
Young Citizen of the Year
There were two nominations for this award, Grace Yeo and Daria Olney. Daria was the winner. She completed her school career at the end of 2022 as School Captain and participated in many committees and groups, as well as competing and coaching sports.
Citizen of the Year
Nominees were Gregory Bourne, Mary Evans, Maria McGrath, Bree Rowlandson, Kathy Sajowitz and Sue Wilcox. Kathy came out in front, and nobody could dispute her dedication and work to promote Oberon and the town's activities. A former Mayor, she retired to get some free time with her husband but then became even busier.
Australia day Working Party Special Award
This was a special award for this year to one of the nominees in all the categories, and it was given to the Oberon Tigers Rugby Leagues Club for their effort in raising $35,000 for Can Assist through a raffle of club jerseys and goods and services donated by local businesses.
The final presentation by Mayor Kellam was to Australia Day Ambassador Viv Kartsounis, who had entertained the crowd with the story of her charity which provides running shoes to people around the world who can't afford such luxuries. He also thanked the people who had made the day possible, including the local Fire and Rescue crew who acted as First Aiders and the Men's Shed for providing the morning tea.
The full house at the awards ceremony, the large turnouts at the golf and bowls and the long table of diners at the Malachi Gilmore Hall showed that the Oberon community fully supports Australia Day and probably more importantly each other. It's what "community" is all about.
