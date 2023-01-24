Junior sport is essential if there is going to be any senior sport. Competitors have to start somewhere and the younger they can start the more likely they are going to keep playing.
Oberon Junior Rugby League could be facing a crisis in 2023, with no competition for the kids to play in. The Annual General Meeting failed to attract a quorum to elect a committee, and without a committee to run the competition there won't be one.
Each year between 90 and 100 kids pull on the Tigers jersey and go out to have fun, but like all amateur spots it relies on the voluntary participation of people to be coaches and officials. Without volunteers amateur and junior sport will disappear.
The club will be holding a second AGM at the Leagues Club at 6pm on Friday, January 27, where a decision will be made about the 2023 competition.
The Club would love people to come to the meeting and volunteer to help. Only a couple of hours a week is required and your contribution will ensure that the Tigers jerseys keep taking to the field and the kids keep running around having fun.
There was no competition a couple of years ago because of COVID but nobody wants to miss out again, and a good turn out at the AGM will make sure that 2023 is not a repeat.
