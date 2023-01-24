Good weather and course conditions attracted a good field of 22 golfers to play the Thursday afternoon 12-hole competition. Hamish Gidley-Baird had an excellent round for 32 points. Hamish won't be playing on the same handicap next week. Sean Mooney was closest to the pin on the first hole. Peter Griffiths was runner-up. Balls went to Hugh O'Neil, Sean Mooney, Paul Behan, Alan Cairney, Ben Turner and Darren Gordon.
Saturday was a good day for golf, and our golfers thought so, too; fifty-six turned up to play a Par event. That is the largest field for some time for a Saturday comp.
The big field brought out the best form in our golfers. The winning score of plus five in A grade was Alan Cairney. The runner Anthony Miller. John Coyle +4 was the B-grade winner with another great round of golf. Sean Mooney was the runner-up.
Balls went to Peter Hutchinson, Blake Miller, Jake Ribbons, Neil Whalan, Ian Fowler, Phil Cummings, Daniel Moyer, Darren Gordon, Alby Davis, Paul Behan, Dave Campbell, Matt Foran, Hugh O'Neil, Ben Turner, Eric Whalan, Gary Willis and Lenore Zamparini.
Nearest the pin on the 1st hole was Mark Mathews, on the 7th was Hugh O'Neil, on the 9th was visitor D Meyer, and on the 17th was Darren Gordon.
On Thursday, Australia Day, a four-person Ambrose plays the great Australian Lamb Challenge. On Saturday, we will play a Stableford event.
Last week, new flooring was laid in the club from the front door through to the Kitchen door. Thanks to Fred Mazetti for his skilful work.
