Good weather and course conditions attracted a good field of 22 golfers to play the Thursday afternoon 12-hole competition. Hamish Gidley-Baird had an excellent round for 32 points. Hamish won't be playing on the same handicap next week. Sean Mooney was closest to the pin on the first hole. Peter Griffiths was runner-up. Balls went to Hugh O'Neil, Sean Mooney, Paul Behan, Alan Cairney, Ben Turner and Darren Gordon.