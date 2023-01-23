The Oberon Review sat down for a chat with Dave McMurray, Secretary of the Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway (OTHR).
OR: 2022 was a big year for OTHR, with work finally starting on getting the railway back into service. You must be both excited and relieved.
DM: We certainly are both. It has taken a lot of work and patience to get this far.
OR: What have been the biggest challenges over the last year?
DM: Apart from the weather which has been a problem for everyone and competing demands on the contractors everything has gone as well as expected. There are always surprises in a project like this, especially as the track has been unused for over 40 years, but there's been nothing that caused any major delays or changes to the plan.
OR: There always seems to be naysayers about any project like this. Have you met any real opposition over the time it's taken to get the project started?
DM: There have always been people saying it would never happen and if it did it would be a waste of money, but all of this has gone quiet since the restoration work started. There are a few people with properties along the route who have been concerned about access across the line but we believe that all those problems have been solved.
OR: There have been some suggestions that restoration all the way to Tarana could be financed if the line were to be used to transport timber into and out of Oberon's mills. What is OTHR's take on this?
DM: To open the line for that sort of freight would require three things - transferring ownership of the line to the state government, ballasting and sleeper replacement and more work to bring the track up to an acceptable standard for heavy freight. Any one of these would remove the "heritage" aspects of the line. We would love to have the line running all the way to Tarana, and this objective is in our mission statement, but not at the expense of losing the heritage classification.
OR: It looks like most of the work on restoring the tracks has been completed. What is left to be done?
DM: The section between the Albion St level crossing and the one on Lowes Mount Road has to be rebuilt. Part of the right of way is currently used by Highland Pine for storage but an amicable solution has been found.
OR: When can we expect to see trains running on the tracks.
DM: As soon as that last piece of track is in place we can start doing short training runs over it. There is a lot of work still to do before we will have a fully functioning rail operation. Both crews and rolling stock have to be certified before there can be any thought of carrying paying passengers, and there is still a lot of work to be done on the carriages and locomotives. There will be excitement at the first movement across Albion Street but it will just be the a start of many weeks and months of the work needed to get into full operation.
OR: So, what can we expect to see in 2023?
DM: October 2023 will see the 100th anniversary of the opening of the railway, so we have big plans. Before then we hope to have regular trips on the line between Oberon and Hazlegrove and a new tourist attraction in town. The 2022 Railway Ball was an enormous success and the 2023 one will be bigger and better, held in October to celebrate the centenary. Work will continue to improve the line and its environs and plans will be put in place for future developments.
OR: Apart from just running a train shuttle between Oberon and Hazlegrove, what are the plans beyond that?
DM: We have two major plans to follow the opening of the line. One is to do landscaping around Oberon station to improve pedestrian and wheelchair access to the station, relocate the entrance to make room for trains and to increase parking. The other plan will take more time and will be the rebuilding of Hazlegrove station combined with development of a picnic and playground area at that end of the line. This will allow tourists to travel to Hazlegrove and spend some time there before coming back.
We would also like to work with Council to improve the walking track beside the line, with some rest stops along the way. This would allow people to walk one way and catch the train back.
OR: What benefit do you see the railway bringing to Oberon?
DM: Currently, the two biggest tourist attractions in the area are Jenolan Caves and Mayfield Garden. The distance between the two means that tourists seldom visit both. By putting another major attraction between the two, visitors will be encouraged to spend some more time and hopefully money in Oberon. We would like to have arrangements with both Mayfield and Jenolan to offer combined tickets, and this would benefit all three attractions.
OR: When will trains run all the way to Tarana?
DM: Please don't ask questions that are impossible to answer. Let's get the first part of the job done before we get too carried away with the future. One thing I do know is that the lessons we have learnt so far will make the next stage a little easier, but when it will happen nobody can say.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.