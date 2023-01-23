Oberon Review
Meet the Locals

Q and A: Dave McMurray says Oberon railway is on track to reopen

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated January 24 2023 - 10:51am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Oberon Review sat down for a chat with Dave McMurray, Secretary of the Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway (OTHR).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.