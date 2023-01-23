DM: As soon as that last piece of track is in place we can start doing short training runs over it. There is a lot of work still to do before we will have a fully functioning rail operation. Both crews and rolling stock have to be certified before there can be any thought of carrying paying passengers, and there is still a lot of work to be done on the carriages and locomotives. There will be excitement at the first movement across Albion Street but it will just be the a start of many weeks and months of the work needed to get into full operation.