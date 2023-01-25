Enrol now to start learning those moves

Its time to dance Advertising Feature

From beginners to advanced, pole dancing is a great way to get fit and have fun. Picture Supplied

Brass Magick Pole & Dance Studio

Dance has been at the core of human civilization for centuries. Whether it is a celebrated part of a culture, or simply something done for pure enjoyment, there's a wonderful feeling that one gets from the art of movement. Studio owner, Suniti Rodwell, said a big focus at Brass Magick Pole & Dance Studio was to ensure that they can provide students with a supportive space to promote comfort and acceptance within themselves.

"Our mission at Brass Magick is to provide students of all levels with more than just dance classes, but a unique environment in which they can grow both mentally and physically as dancers," she said. "Our highly trained and skilled instructors have a wealth of experience in teaching and performing various styles and techniques".



Brass Magick offer a range of adult classes including Pole Dance, Heels, Chair-ography, and Stretch and Sculpt fitness classes. No previous dance experience is required to attend, their well-trained instructors will guide you, and the studio aims to stimulate the mind, challenge the body, and help you discover your inner dancer.



Get into the rhythm and learn some amazing moves with Chair-ography. Picture Supplied

Their classes are engaging, effective, and designed for both those who dare to dance or are looking for the perfect form of exercise. The team at Brass Magick invite everyone to come dance and explore a new world of motion and emotion, and get to know yourself in a whole new way. It is with your feet that you move, but it is with your heart that you dance.

JLD Dance Studio

Celebrating 20 years in business this year, JLD Dance Studio provides classes in Jazz, Tap, Ballet, Lyrical/Contemporary, Musical Theatre, Acro, Barre Attack and more. JLD has been perating since 2003, with former student and long term teacher Karlee Huges taking over the reigns as Owner/Principal in 2022.

JLD know students learn differently and strive to work with the individuality in each student. Picture Supplied

With over a decade of teaching experience, and over 25 years in dance experience, Karlee brings certifications in ADA Teaching, Certificate IV in Dance Teaching and Management, and Barre Attack. Karlee holds a Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care, with over 10 years experience in the early childhood field.



JLD is also the official local home of 'Lil Groovers' Preschool Hip Hop, a preschool hip hop program that provides your child a chance to learn an authentic hip hop curriculum and have a blast dancing with their new friends.



JLD Dance Studio is a space where students can learn and share their passion for dance with a welcoming dance family. Their teachers encourage students to explore and enjoy all aspects that dance offers them in a positive and happy environment.

The Promenade Dance School's end of year concerts are a great celebration of students abilities. Picture Supplied

Promenade Dance School



Promenade Dance School is excited to be entering its fourteenth year and has been holding classes in Oberon since 2010. Oberon classes are held on a Thursday afternoon, primarily at the Oberon Public School Hall, while Tap classes are held at the Showground Pavilion. Promenade also offers classes in Bathurst six days a week.

In Oberon, the team offers classes in Ready Set Dance (preschool class), Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Acro and Modern for ages two years and up. Felicity Jones from Promenade Dance School said that dance classes had so many benefits. "They are an amazing way to get fit and have fun while improving coordination, balance, flexibility, posture and body awareness.

Enrol now to start learning those moves

"Dance classes also provide a great opportunity to build confidence and self-esteem, make new friends and learn new moves," she said. "All classes are taught by qualified teachers who have a passion for teaching dance and passing on their extensive knowledge in a fun and energetic atmosphere."

Promenade Dance School is committed to "inspiring confident and well-rounded students by providing high-quality dance education in a nurturing and supportive environment". The team believe students learn more than just steps in the studio and they can help them become confident and well-rounded both within and beyond the studio.