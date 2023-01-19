After run of bad luck, Jenolan Caves is ready to reopen ... again

AFTER three years of calamity, Jenolan Caves will be hoping its latest reopening will be a permanent one.
More than 100 days since the Oberon district tourist attraction shut due to the closure of the Two Mile Road (the only vehicle access to the site), Jenolan Caves was back in business on Friday.
It follows a run of biblically bad luck for the precinct and its access roads, including a bushfire getting close enough to destroy buildings in January 2020, flooding only a month later, the COVID pandemic, landslides in March 2021, problems with rain again in mid-2022 and further problems with rain in October 2022.
According to the Jenolan Caves Facebook page, though, interest hasn't waned. "Our phones never stopped ringing during the 100 days when we were closed," a message on the page said this week.
Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole said this week that the reopening of the tourism destination would be good news for the whole region.
Jenolan Caves says bookings are open for five caves: the Orient, Chifley, Lucas, Temple of Baal and the Imperial. Its café will also reopen on Friday, January 20.
Accommodation at the site will be available again from February 9.
The NSW Government recently announced that the site will undergo a $30.7 million upgrade, which will include an amenities facelift and additional habitat protection for the resident platypus population.
A five-year draft masterplan for the precinct has been released for public comment and it includes a commitment by the Jenolan Caves Reserve Trust to undertake a feasibility study for aerial access, which could reduce road traffic within the precinct significantly.
Oberon mayor Mark Kellam said last month that the masterplan was an exciting prospect for the caves. He said the aerial access would likely be "a cable car of some description".
Jenolan Caves says entry to the precinct will be by ticket only. Tickets must be pre-booked online at the Jenolan Caves website and access instructions must be followed.
