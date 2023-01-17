Golfers treated to a fantastic new year of play

The new year has been good for our golfers; lovely mild summer weather, and the course is in wonderful shape. On Friday, we had a visit from Henry Brind, a teaching Professional from the Brighton Lake Course in Sydney. Henry gave lessons to seven of our golfers and a junior; hopefully, these golfers will produce some improved scores in the next few weeks.
On Saturday, there was a good field of 44 golfers playing a Stableford round.
Alan Cairney had one of his best rounds for an amazing 43 points to be the A-grade winner. His playing partner Kim Rawlings was also in good touch, and his 40 points made him the runner-up.
David Zhou was the B grade winner with a good round of 40 points, John Coyle was the runner-up with a handy round for 39 points.
Balls went to Mitch Kelly, David King, Anthony Miller, Andrew Yeo and Jake Ribons. Longest drive on the 14th hole went to Richard Gear. Nearest the pin on the first hole went to Laurie Murphy, on the 7th with was Blake Miller, on the 9th it was Andrew Yeo.
Golf next week will be an eighteen hole Par event.
This week the flooring between the front door and the back door including the bar area is having new flooring laid. We are grateful for the expertise of Fred Mazetti and his assistant for doing this important job.
