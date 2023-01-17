Oberon Review

Golfers treated to a fantastic new year of play

By Barry Lang
Updated January 17 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The new year has been good for our golfers; lovely mild summer weather, and the course is in wonderful shape. On Friday, we had a visit from Henry Brind, a teaching Professional from the Brighton Lake Course in Sydney. Henry gave lessons to seven of our golfers and a junior; hopefully, these golfers will produce some improved scores in the next few weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.