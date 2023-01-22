Oberon Review

Work continues on the Oberon Community Hub

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated January 23 2023 - 9:45am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The walls are up at the new Oberon Community Hub, with installation of the roof already underway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.