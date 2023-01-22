The walls are up at the new Oberon Community Hub, with installation of the roof already underway.
"Once the roof is in place, expect to see quick progress on the walls," said Barpa Site Manager Nigel Perger. "It's hard to visualise a building from the plans but once the walls go in everything becomes obvious."
What is already obvious just from looking at the building framework is that the new Community Hub will provide much more space than the library it replaces, and this space will be flexible enough to allow the building to be used for many varied purposes.
There was a lot of controversy about the need for the facility and how much it was going to cost to build it, but now that the end of the project is in sight nobody seems to be complaining.
"Opposition to the project faded away almost as soon as construction started," said Mayor Mark Kellam.
"One interesting example was a person who was vehemently opposed to the project but had never actually been to the existing library. When they were shown what was there and what was planned, they completely changed their attitude and became a strong supporter."
Expensive community projects like this always attract comments of the "Why don't you fix the roads?' type and there is always something else that the money could be spent on.
"Yes, we had to spend more than was originally planned, but all that will be forgotten once the new facilities are available," Mayor Kellam said.
"Small towns like Oberon need a community focus point and the Hub will provide this, with meeting places, a venue for functions and of course a greatly expanded library. A year after it opens nobody will care how much it cost."
