Gone but never forgotten, Ivan Mackay fondly remembered

Ivan Mackay will be remembered as a "proud, honest and caring man".
The Southern Highlands business owner passed away on Sunday January 8, 2023 after a year long battle with cancer.
His children Greg and Jennie said there wasn't a moment he wasn't thinking of others.
"Our dad was a very proud, honest and caring man," they said.
"He helped his kids, grandchildren and a lot of other people who he needed a lending hand.
"We are so grateful that he has instilled these values in us and his grandchildren."
Ivan and his family originated from Oberon NSW.
His father Mervyn Mackay worked as a farmhand and moved his family to a large property in Burradoo with his wife Breta and siblings Alan and Gwen.
Ivan attended Bowral Public School, followed by Bowral High School, where he enjoyed playing hockey as a child and boxing as a teen.
It was at the Bowral Cafe, where he met the love of his love Pam, as she worked as a waitress.
The two were married on July 9, 1966 and went on to have to children. Son Greg Mackay was born in1973 and daughter Jennie Mackay was born in 1977.
Ivan had five grandchildren who he adored; Zoe 19, Sam 17, Angus 15, Ella-Beth 13 and Millie 11.
In October 1984, Ivan opened Ivan Mackay Motors. According to his children, this was one of his greatest achievements.
"He worked up until he could no longer be at work because of his sickness," they said.
"May you now rest with your family and friends in heaven.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.